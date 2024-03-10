Maoist banners against land for pharma firm surface in Siddipet

Siddipet: Banners purportedly written by Maoists surfaced in Siddipet on Sunday. The posters demanded that the government hand over the lands acquired for setting up a private company at Pedda Masanpally in Thoguta mandal to farmers again.

The lands were acquired to set up a unit of Hetro Drugs Limited here. The government had acquired 380 acres of land in Pedda Masanpally in Thoguta mandal and Sirsinagandla in Kondapak mandal in 2007. The local farmers had opposed the move to set up a pharma company here during a public hearing conducted in 2015. They objected to the move saying that the pharma company would cause environmental pollution. The Police had filed cases against 22 persons for disturbing the public hearing then. Since the company had started building a compound wall around the lands recently, the surfacing of the Maoist posters gathered significance.

The posters said those supporting corporate companies would face punishment in a public court. The same matter was found written on a wall of the company watchman’s room at Pedda Masanpally as well. The police are investigating the matter.