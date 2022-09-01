Maoists dump discovered by police in Adilabad

Adilabad: An arms dump of banned Maoists was reportedly found by police which carried out combing operation in the forests of a bordering Kailsah Tekdi village in Boath mandal, creating a flutter on Thursday. However, police did not confirm it.

It was learnt that police could spot a grenade in the dump discovered while carrying out combing operations in the wake of movement of extremists in the forests of Boath. A group of police led by Boath Inspector Nylu took part in the operations. But, the police did not divulge details of the weapons found in the dump.

Meanwhile, police intensified combing of forests following the suspected movement of an armed band of 10 to 15 Maoists in tribal habitations situated in several parts of erstwhile Adilabad district for the past few weeks. The extremists are believed to have entered the district from Maharashtra due to logistic problems such as shortage of food in Chhattisgarh.

The naxal team led by Mylarapu Adellu alias Bhaskar, was suspected to be moving in the forests of Kumram Bheem Asifabad district, once a stronghold of the Maoists. It is said the members were moving in civilian clothes in place of military uniforms, posing a challenge for cops. They are suspected to be taking shelter in tribal habitations located in forest fringes.

Police sources said that the ultras drifted towards Telangana and were trying to lure youngsters. However, police cautioned youngsters not to fall prey to the antics of the Maoists. They requested public to report movement of strangers in their villages to the police. They said that attracting to ideologies to extremists would spoil their career.

The composite Adilabad district has not seen movement of Maoists since 2020. In September of 2020, two freshly recruited members of a Maoist squad were killed in an alleged exchange of fire in the forests near Kadamba village of Kaghaznagar mandal. Two firearms and literature were recovered from the spot. One of them was from Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra.