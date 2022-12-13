Maoists keeping tribals away from development: Kothagudem Addl SP

By obstructing the welfare schemes implemented by the Central and State governments the naxals were causing injustice to tribals

Published Date - 07:17 PM, Tue - 13 December 22

Additional SP (operations), T Sai Manohar.

Kothagudem: The CPI (Maoist) party was meting out injustice to the tribal people living in agency villages on Telangana-Chhattisgarh border areas in the district, stated additional SP (operations), T Sai Manohar.

By obstructing the welfare schemes implemented by the Central and State governments the naxals were causing injustice to them. By means of vandalising and burning of vehicles and equipment needed for construction the naxals were hindering development.

The naxals do not want facilities like medical care, education, roads and others to reach the tribals. By killing innocent tribals branding them as informers the Maoist party was making their families and children to become orphans, Sai Manohar said in a statement here on Tuesday.

Maoists have been using the innocent tribals for their unlawful activities in the name of PLGA Week. For the past several years, naxals harmed adivasis for their selfish purposes and kept them away from development, the police officer said.

In the name of festivals, Maoist leaders were robbing the adivasis of Telangana-Chhattisgarh border areas of money and necessities and leading a luxurious life. Naxals have to realise their ideology yields nothing, surrender to police and live a peaceful life, he suggested.