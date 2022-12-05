Sacred Heart win big in HCA A3 division league

Sacred Heart defeated Sagar CC by a massive 264 runs in the HCA A3 division one-day league championship in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:36 PM, Mon - 5 December 22

Hyderabad: Riding on centuries from Hatrick Lazarus (121), Rudy Stanley (108 no) and a five-wicket haul (5/4) from Terry John, Sacred Heart defeated Sagar CC by a massive 264 runs in the HCA A3 division one-day league championship in Hyderabad on Monday.

Brief Scores: Sacred Heart 448/7 in 37 overs (Hatrick Lazarus 121, Terry John 61, B George 67, Rudy Stanley 108no; Praveen 3/66) bt Sagar CC 184 in 33.2 overs (Terry John 5/4, Sheldon 3/25); Consult 65 in 21.1 overs (G Rudra Nair 6/27) lost to St Andrew’s 66/0 in 10.4 overs; Imperial 355/7 in 45 overs (Pratyush 134, Krishna Kalyan 92; Tilak Tirumal 3/46) bt Cosmos 120 in 29 overs (Ajay Kumar 4/37, Satwik 3/14).

Also Read Prem’s unbeaten double ton powers SA Amberpet to victory in HCA A3 division league

Top Performers

Centurions: Pratyush 134, Hatrick Lazarus 121, Rudy Stanley 108n

Five or more wickets: G Rudra Nair 6/27, Terry John 5/4,