Marri visits ESI dispensary at Cherlapally, asks officials to improve facilities

Hyderabad: TRS Malkajgiri parliamentary constituency incharge Marri Rajashekhar Reddy on Wednesday visited the ESI dispensary at Cherlapally and requested the officials to initiate measure for improving the facilities and services at the centre.

Accompanied by ESI Joint Director Dr. Satyanarayana, he inspected the facilities at the centre. Every day about 12,000 persons utilise the services here and keeping in view of their requirements, all measures should be taken up for development and improvement of services at the centre, Reddy said to the officials.

Dr. Satyanarayana responded positively to the appeals made by Reddy. Cherlapally Industrial Association president Jalandhar Reddy and Telangana Industrial Federation president K. Sudhakar Reddy and others were present on the occasion, said a press release.

