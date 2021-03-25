Mayor Vijayalakshmi inspects solid waste management plants in GHMC

The GHMC has 21 solid waste management plants in the city, she said while calling for setting up 10 more of these plants.

Published: 2:26 pm

Hyderabad: Mayor G. Vijayalakshmi on Thursday inspected solid waste management plants in the city and appreciated the civic body officials for adopting the best available techniques to improve solid waste management in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

The GHMC has 21 solid waste management plants in the city, she said while calling for setting up 10 more of these plants. Vijayalakshmi said, “Our goal is to become Swachh Hyderabad with garbage free streets and roads across the city. We are working on different techniques of solid waste management and waste collection systems to attain the zero garbage city status shortly.”

The Mayor also inspected solid waste management plant at Sanjeevaiah park and appreciated officials for their performance. GHMC Commissoner, DS Lokesh Kumar urged for a plant in Banjara Hills and Jubliee Hills and requested for space to establish them.

Additional commissioner Santosh, zonal commissioner Pravinya and other officials were present.

