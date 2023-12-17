MCEME’s 104th convocation witnesses graduation of 33 BTech student officers

Hyderabad: As many as 33 student officers graduated in the Bachelor of Technology (BTech) course from the portals of the Military College of Electronics and Mechanical Engineering (MCEME) during its 104th convocation ceremony held at MCEME here on Sunday.

Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj Pande conferred the degrees to 33 officers including foreign officers from Royal Bhutan Army and Sri Lankan Army of Degree Engineering (DE) – 104 and Technical Entry Scheme (TES) – 40 course.

Delivering the convocation address, General Pande reminded the young officers of the tremendous responsibilities and endless possibilities that lie ahead for them. He exhorted them to adopt a life of constant learning and remain physically agile and mentally robust.

Captain Nirmal Singh of the DE -104 course was awarded the DGEME trophy for being adjudged the best all round officer of the course. He also bagged the DGEME gold medal for standing first in overall order of merit.

As for TES – 40 course, Lieutenant Sudhir Kumar bagged the GOC-in-C, ARTRAC trophy for being adjudged the best all round officer of the course. He was also awarded DGEME gold medal for standing first in overall order of merit.