Medak Congress lodges complaint against BJP candidate

Congress leaders alleged that Raghunandan Rao was using pictures of Lord Ram in his election campaign in violation of the MCC.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11 April 2024, 07:59 PM

Sangareddy: Congress leaders have lodged a complaint with the Election Commission against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate M Raghunandan Rao for violating the model code of conduct (MCC).

Congress leaders alleged that Raghunandan Rao was using pictures of Lord Ram in his election campaign in violation of the MCC.

Also Read BRS seeks action against Raghunandan Rao

They also shared photographs of BJP cadre distributing calendars to voters in the Medak Lok Sabha constituency.

The calenders had pictures of Lord Ram, M Raghunandan Rao and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Congress leaders have sent a written complaint to the Chief Electoral Officer and Election Commission of India through e-mail.