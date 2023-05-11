Medak: Doctor builds temple for parents

Statues of Eswarappa and Pentamma are installed in temple at Rustumpet village in Narsapur Mandal of Medak district.

Medak: Out of love for his parents, a homeopathy doctor from Medak has built a temple for them on his agriculture field at Rustumpet village in Narsapur here. The agriculture field, where his parents toiled all their life to bring up him and his three siblings, has been converted into an ashramam as well.

The doctor, Dandepu Basavanandam, said his parents Eswarappa, who passed away in 1985, and Pentamma, who passed away in 2006, had sacrificed their entire life working hard for the sake of their four children. Dr. Basavanandam, the second son of the couple, said he remembers his parents struggling to save their crops from being submerged during heavy rains, since their field was on the edge of a stream.

Dr Basavanandam, who converted the agricultural field into an ashramam five years ago, conducts regular spiritual programmes there. Later, he got his parent’s statues made by artistes in Rajasthan and then got them transported here spending over Rs.2.5 lakh.

Dattatreya Ashramam Bardhipur seer, Srigiri Maharaj, unveiled the statues of Eswarappa and Pentamma after performing rituals on Tuesday. Several people from different parts of the district reached Rustumpet to see the unique temple. Dr. Basavanandam, who runs a homeopathy hospital in Kachiguda, conducts regular health camps in Rustumpet and Narsapur as well.

