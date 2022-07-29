Medak: Shepherd drowns in tank in a bid to save his sheep from drowning

Published Date - 06:24 PM, Fri - 29 July 22

Representational image

Medak: A shepherd, who ventured into a tank to save his drowning sheep, drowned in Pedda Cheruvu at Sangaipet village of Kulcharam Mandal in Medak district on Friday.

The victim was identified as Dyaka Gopal (52) of the Sangaipet. According to locals, Gopal herded his herd of sheep close to the tank to help them quench their thirst when a few sheep walked a bit deep into the water body. In a bid to save them from drowning, Gopal drowned. The body has been fished out by locals. The body was taken to Government Hospital Medak for postmortem. A case was registered.