Medak, stronghold of BRS, looks to repeat 2014 and 2018 results

Published Date - 02:19 PM, Tue - 28 November 23

Sangareddy: With polling day just a few hours away, the erstwhile Medak district, the birthplace of the Telangana movement and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, is still a stronghold for the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).

The people of Medak, who have extended unconditional support to the BRS and Chandrashekhar Rao for the last two decades, are again preparing to cast their vote in favour of Chandrashekhar Rao to ensure that he becomes the Chief Minister for the third consecutive time. Since the day he tendered his resignation as Deputy Speaker in the State assembly in April 2001, the people of Medak have rallied behind

Chandrashekhar Rao. When he contested in a 2001 by-election, voters of Siddipet sent him to the assembly with a thumping majority, considering him as the voice of the people of Telangana. The victory gave him the strength to lead the 14-year-long battle to successfully achieve the long-cherished dream of a separate State.

Though he had faced several ups and downs during those 14 years, the people of Medak always stood by him. The district had sent several BRS leaders to the Assembly during the Statehood movement when they had raised their voices for the cause on various platforms including in the assembly. When the dream of Telangana State was realised in 2014, BRS candidates had won eight seats out of 10 and later, helping them form the first government in the new State.

Later, they won the Narayankhed constituency in a by-election in 2016 making it nine. Chandrashekhar Rao had promised to get Godavari water, funds and jobs while launching the movement, and he kept his word by bringing Godavari water to Medak district, making enough budget allocations to the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS). Godavari water is flowing through every part of Siddipet and Medak districts now. The completion of the Sangameshwara Lift Irrigation Project and Basaveshwara Lift Irrigation Project (BLIP), which were grounded during the second term of the BRS, will irrigate the fields across Sangareddy as well.

The work of the BRS government reflected in the 2018 elections with the BRS winning 9 out of 10 seats again. With the Chief Minister promising to get food processing units, IT hubs and other industries to all the constituencies here in the Praja Ashiravada Sabhas during the poll campaign this year, Rao, known for keeping his promises, has been garnering major support in Medak again.

Despite tough competition in Sangareddy and Medak districts, Finance Minister T Harish Rao said they would win no less than the seats they had won in the 2014 and 2018 assembly elections. BRS candidate for Dubbak Kotha Prabhakar Reddy too said the people of Medak would again support the BRS because they had strong belief that only the BRS could deliver on promises made.