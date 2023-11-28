Kamareddy to see better days with KCR as its MLA, says KTR

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:55 PM, Tue - 28 November 23

Kamareddy: BRS working president KT Rama Rao said the BRS government was working hard to get River Godavari water to the fields in Kamareddy, besides addressing drinking water issues in the constituency within one year.

After Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was elected from Gajwel, many seed and other processing units were set up in the constituency. Similarly, once the Chief Minister was elected from Kamareddy, development of the constituency would get expedited, especially with more educational institutions coming up, he said while addressing a roadshow here on Tuesday.

“If a BJP or Congress leader is elected from Kamareddy, can they get funds for development in the constituency? Imagine when the Chief Minister represents Kamareddy, the fortunes of this constituency will change within a short time,” Rama Rao said, adding that the Chief Minister would not seek land, instead he would offer pattas to assigned lands.

Dismissing charges by opposition parties that the Chief Minister was a non-local candidate in the constituency, he asked the people about the nativity of Congress candidate A Revanth Reddy and BJP candidate K Venkatramana. When Revanth Reddy, who hails from Mahabubnagar and Venkatramana from Yellareddy, can contest from Kamareddy, how would the Chief Minister become a non-local candidate, he asked, pointing out that the Chief Minister’s mother hailed from Konapur village in the constituency.

Beedi workers were working in 16 States in the country but Telangana was the only State extending monthly pensions of Rs.2016 to them. Many people were under the false impression that any government would extend pensions and implement other welfare programmes. If that was the case, why did the Congress government not offer pensions to beedi workers in the past, he asked.

After December 3, if educational institutes, IT hubs and an underground drainage network have to be established in Kamareddy, then elect the Chief Minister with a bumper majority, he said, adding “You cannot seek development by casting votes for the Congress or BJP as they are indulging in communal politics.”

The BRS government would provide domestic gas cylinders for Rs.400, offer financial assistance of Rs.3,000 a month to all women aged above 18 years under the Soubhagya Lakshmi initiative and increase Aasara pensions to Rs.5000 in a phased manner. For all ration cards, fine rice variety would be supplied under the Annapurna programe, besides extending an insurance coverage of Rs.5 lakh. An excluisve Mahila Samakhya Bhavan would be constructed in each ward for the convenience of women, he added.