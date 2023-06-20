Medak: Woman kills infant daughters, self

A 28-year-old woman allegedly threw her two daughters into the Konturu Tank in Medak and jumped in later to end her own life as well.
Medak: A 28-year-old woman, Kokku Lakshmi, allegedly threw her two daughters into the Konturu Tank and jumped in later to end her own life as well.
According to the Medak police, Lakshmi and her daughters Sharanya (4) and Shravya (2), residents of Akkannapet in Ramayampet Mandal, had left her home on Tuesday morning, reportedly after an argument with her husband Yellam. The bodies of the three were found a few hours later in the Konturu Tank. Police believe the woman threw the children into the water before she herself jumped in.
The police registered a case and shifted the bodies to the Medak government hospital for autopsy. Further investigation is on.