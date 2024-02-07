Medaram Jatara: Devotees can offer jaggery to deities through online

7 February 2024

File Photo

Hyderabad: The State Endowment department has developed an application through IT Deparment to facilitate the devotees who are unable to attend to offer Bangaram (Jaggery) before the deities. The devotees who desire to offer can do so by booking through Mee Seva or T App folio.

The Prasadam will be delivered to the devotee through India Post courier service.

The Sammakka-Saralamma jatara will be celebrated at Medaram in Tadvai mandal of Mulugu district from February 21 to 24.

Lakhs of devotees across the state and other states including Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha and Jharkhand will take part in the festival.