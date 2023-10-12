Media Centre inaugurated in Mancherial

Mancherial Collector Badavath Santosh emphasizes the importance of obtaining Media Certification and Monitoring Committee (MCMC) approval for publishing election-related advertisements.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:11 PM, Thu - 12 October 23

Mancherial: Collector Badavath Santosh said that approval of the Media Certification and Monitoring Committee (MCMC) was mandatory for publishing advertisements relating to polls. He along with Additional Collector (Revenue) Motil Lal formally inaugurated a media centre comprising complaint cell, control room and MCMC in Integrated District Offices Complex (IDOC) here on Thursday.

Santosh said that the MCMC would calculate the cost spent by political parties in publishing advertisements and carrying out paid news reports. He told members of the committee to accord approval to applications by the political parties for the advertisements. He advised the public to contact 1950 or 08736-250504 to lodge complaints with regard to elections and wrongdoings by political parties.

IDOC Administrative Officer Pinna Rajeshwar, District Assistant Labor Officer AS Vineetha, MCMC Nodal Officer Y Sampath Kumar, Elections wing Tahsildar Srinivas and many others were present.