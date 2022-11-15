Medical college ended woes of students in Mancherial: Collector Bharati

Mancherial: Collector Bharati Hollikeri said that the long-pending dream of people of Mancherial was realized with Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao inaugurating classes for the new government medical college in the district. She along with Zilla Parishad Chairperson Nallala Bagyalaxmi lit a lamp to mark the occasion here on Tuesday.

Bharati said that the creation of a medical college ended the woes of students in accessing medical education. She stated that the people of the district were demanding the facility for quite a long time. She expressed happiness over realization of the dream of the public. She termed it as a historical moment.

The Collector appreciated the authorities of the medical college for striving hard to begin the classes by completing the construction of a temporary building within a deadline set by the government. She advised the students to utilize the opportunity and to excel in the medical field. She added that steps were being taken to ensure smooth functioning of the college.

Municipal chairperson P Rajaiah, vice-chairperson G Mukesh Goud, Government Medical College Principal Dr Mohammad Suleman, District Medical and Health Officer Dr Subbarayudu, students and many other officials were present.