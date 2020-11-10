Meet Singajogi Satyaveni, the crusader of empowerment

Singajogi Satyaveni overcame mental health struggles, and is now an artist, rider and owns an NGO that helps women like her

While a lot of Indian parents don’t understand mental health struggles that their children go through, Singajogi Satyaveni’s mother was different. When the 25-year-old met with an accident and slipped into depression, her mother pushed her to pursue a new passion.

Satyaveni forayed into motorcycling and got herself a Royal Enfield Classic 350. This is how a new chapter opened in her life. “I was a lawn tennis player and I had spent many years working hard on my dream of becoming an international player.

But, a motorcycle accident smashed all my dreams in a minute. I couldn’t accept the fact that I lost tennis forever and that pushed me into depression which eventually led to anxiety as well,” shares Satyaveni, who owns Royalenfield classic 350 and Royalenfield interceptor 650.Talking about the number of rides she has done so far, she says, “I’m someone who never really counts where all I travelled. I travel within.”

Satyaveni, who is a B.Com Computers graduate, also teaches women riding, and does custom designed art work on bikes. “I own an NGO named huskycapers which was formed by me and my younger sister to help women understand the importance of being independent. We give workshops on riding two-wheelers for women. We are on all social media accounts as Husky Capers,” shares the motorcycle rider.

Satyaveni and her elder sister have a good understanding about painting motorcycles. “Our working process is very different. We take clients thoughts and turn them into a design. That design is dedicated to that particular client — we never really repeat a design,” she shares.Criticism was Satyaveni’s biggest challenge, but not anymore. She now plans to conduct an all-India art exhibition. “My mother is my inspiration,” she concludes.

