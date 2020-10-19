MEIL announces Rs 10 crore to CMRF

By | Published: 6:35 pm

Hyderabad: Megha Engineering and Infrastructures (MEIL) announced a donation of Rs 10 crore to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to help people affected by heavy rains and floods. The MEIL responded instantaneously to a call given by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao asking industrialists, traders, business establishments and others to donate generously to the CMRF in a bid to help the flood victims and support the government in relief efforts. In a release, the company said the donation was announced after witnessing massive historical floods in Hyderabad city and to assist the government in the relief measures. The company said it came forward to help the State government and citizens of Hyderabad, as a responsible corporate.

