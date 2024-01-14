Mesrams initiate Nagoba Jatara with Kachur Prachar in Adilabad

Adilabad: After spotting the full moon on Saturday night, the Mesrams initiated their annual Nagoba Jatara by launching a publicity programme titled Kachur Prachar at Keslapur village in Indervelli mandal on Sunday. The five-day long Nagoba Jatara is an important religious and cultural affair of Mesrams.

The Mesrams led by head of the clan Venkatrao performed the rituals to mark the commencement of the fair. They said that they would carry out the campaign about the fair using the special bullock cart in villages of Indervelli, Ichoda and Bazarhathnoor mandals for 10 days by traversing on bullock carts.

They then set off to fetch holy water or Ganga Jal in an ancient brass yet sacred container, Jhari, from Hasthanamadugu in Jannaram mandal of Mancherial district.

Fetch Ganga jal by trekking long distance

The members of this clan, known for strictly following the customs, converge at Keslapur and decide the course of journey for bringing water from Godavari river. Around 100 members leave for Kalamadugu, trekking over 100 kilometers.

They cover 155 tribal villages when they are completing this task. They reach mandal headquarters of Indervelli and perform traditional prayers at Indradevi temple before heading to Keslapur.

Camps under banyan tree

Later, they assemble under sacred banyan trees near the shrine and stay there for four days as a customary tradition. They reach the temple of Nagoba and perform prayers in the night. Women fetch water from an ancient holy pond and mix it with Ganga jal in order to clean the sancta sanctorum of the temple. The Mesrams revere the serpentine god, while elders act as priests.

Host of rituals

The Nagoba jatara, celebrated in the month of Poos or Pushya, hosts Maha Puja, Bheting, introduction of new daughter-in-laws to the deity, village fair or jatara at the holy place, Praja Darbar, a grievance redressal, Betal Puja, etc. Half a dozen Raj Gond elders jump in the air reportedly after getting possessed by the Betal god. They exhibit their fighting prowess by rotating large sticks that represent the god.

Nagoba Jatara is the largest congregation of ethnic tribes belonging to several parts of not only Telangana, but also Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.