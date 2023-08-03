Mild tension in Adilabad after auto-rickshaw drivers attack youngster

Published Date - 10:08 PM, Thu - 3 August 23

Adilabad: Mild tension prevailed when a section of auto-rickshaw drivers attacked a youngster belonging to another section here on Thursday evening.

Policemen, deployed at a police station, dispersed a protesting mob. In the milieu, two youngsters sustained minor injuries. Security was stepped up at Vinayak Chowk, Ambedkar Chowk and Gandhi Chowk as part of precautionary measures. Situation was under control, said a police officer.

It is said that the youngster pointed out to an auto-rickshaw driver that he had caused injuries to his feet by rash driving. The angered driver of the three-wheeler alerted his colleagues and attacked the youngster.