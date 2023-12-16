Illegal structures demolition: Mild tension prevails at Gajularamaram

The revenue authorities with the help of JCBs pulled down the one room tenements in different survey numbers.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 01:09 PM, Sat - 16 December 23

Hyderabad: Mild tension prevailed at Gajularamaram on Saturday morning when the authorities took up demolition of alleged illegal structures.

According to the police, the revenue authorities had approached them seeking protection for removing residential structures that had come up on government land at Devendarnagar and Kaisernagar.

The revenue authorities with the help of JCBs pulled down the one room tenements in different survey numbers.

A few local people who tried to prevent the demolition were taken into preventive custody and shifted to police station.