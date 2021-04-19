Minister Ajay Kumar celebrates birthday in green way

The Minister said he planted the saplings inspired by the ‘Green India Challenge’ introduced by MP, J Santosh Kumar

By | Published: 10:54 pm

Khammam: Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar planted sapling as part of Green India Challenge marking his birthday here on Monday.

The Minister said he planted the saplings inspired by the ‘Green India Challenge’ introduced by MP, J Santosh Kumar. The challenge has inspired many across the nation and the results were now clearly visible.

Ajay Kumar later celebrated birthday with family members and party workers at his residence by cutting a cake. Veteran politician and the minister’s father Puvvada Nageswar Rao took part in the celebrations.

Several film actors like Meka Srikanth, Raghu Karumanchi, Srinivas Reddy, Surekha Vani, Prabhakar and others greeted the minister through video messages and lauded the efforts being done by him in developing Khammam city.

Khammam Poura Samithi members, Pulipati Prasad and others felicitated and presented the minister a citation while Hindu, Christian and Muslim priests offered prayers at his residence. Several charity activities planned on Monday were cancelled due the fresh wave of covid-19.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .