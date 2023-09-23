Minister Errabelli welcomes Cong, BJP youth leaders into BRS

Published Date - 05:24 PM, Sat - 23 September 23

Jangaon: BRS senior leader and Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao welcomed several Congress and BJP youth leaders into the BRS party at two different programmes in the Palakurthy constituency on Saturday.

The new members include Aitha Uppalaiah, Gudapally Mallaiah, Aitha Shankar from Congress, Kota Suresh, Nanbala Sambaraju, Bommaraboina Saibhanu, Chatla Satish Mudiraj, and Ashok Kumar from BJP.

Minister Errabelli wrapped the new members in pink scarves and welcomed them to the party. Rao said that he is confident that they will make valuable contributions to the BRS.

The newcomers said that they are excited to be a part of the party and that they are committed to working hard to help the BRS achieve its goals and strive for the victory of Minister Rao in the general elections.