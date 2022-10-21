Minister Indrakaran initiates shifting of villages displaced by Kawal Tiger Reserve

Published Date - 07:05 PM, Fri - 21 October 22

Forest minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy said that everyone was responsible to ensure an opportunity for wild animals to freely move in the forests.

Nirmal: Forest minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy said that everyone was responsible to ensure an opportunity for wild animals to freely move in the forests. He formally commenced shifting of villages displaced by creation of Kawal Tiger Reserve at Maisampet and Rampur villages in Kaddampeddur mandal on Friday.

Indrakaran Reddy handed over cheques of Rs 15 lakh each to every displaced family. As many as 142 families will get the compensation. A total of Rs 21.40 crore has been granted for offering the compensation. The process of shifting the villages located in the core of the reserve began as per the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 and guidelines of National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA).

Speaking on the occasion, Indrakaran Reddy stated that Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was striving hard to increase green cover of the state through Telanganaku Harita Haram and other initiatives. He said that Rao laid a special focus on protection of the environment. He sought cooperation from families dwelling in villages situated in the core to create the reserve.

The minister said that efforts were on to irrigate agriculture fields by constructing a barrage across Godavari at Ponkal village in Mamada mandal at the earliest. He urged the dwellers of other villages to draw from Maisampet and Rampur villages and to reside in Rehabilitation and Resettlement villages. He thanked the residents of the two habitations for coming forward to accept the compensation.

Indrakaran Reddy instructed the authorities concerned to create all amenities as per Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act. Khanapur MLA A Rekha Naik said that the long cherished dream of the dwellers was fulfilled with providing the compensation. She hoped that the rehabilitated villages would undergo development in many facets.

The forest department’s Special Chief Secretary Shanthi Kumari said that the process of shifting came to a logical end after a long wait. She wanted the remaining villages to follow the suit. She opined that tigers would play a vital role in the forests which were essential for the existence of humans. She added the big cats would balance the ecology.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests RM Dobriyal, MLA G Vittal Reddy, ZP Chairperson K Vijayalaxmi, PCCF (CAMPA) Lokesh Jaiswal, CCF Sharavanan, Collector Musharraf Ali Farooqui, SP Praveen Kumar, District Forest Officer Hiramath and many others were present.