Minister Indrakaran launches website of Kawal Tiger Reserve

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:52 PM, Tue - 30 August 22

Adilabad: Forest Minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy formally launched a website of Kawal Tiger Reserve (KTR), a vast landscape dedicated to protect tigers at Aranya Bhavan in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Indrakaran said that visitors could know about eco-tourism spots, speciality of the reserve, wild animals, avian community, major attractions and details of online booking facility for availing safari by visiting the website. He said that efforts were on to convert the reserve into a permanent habitation for big cats.

Authorities of KTR said that grasslands were being raised to enhance the prey base for the tigers. They stated that the population of the solitary animals inhabiting the reserve had gone up drastically. They added that the staffers of the facility were discharging better quality duties and playing a vital role in making the reserve a livable place for the national animal.

Known as the 42nd reserve of the country, KTR was created in 2012. Core zone of the reserve spreads in 893 sq km and buffer zone in 1,120 sq km covering certain forests of the four districts, Adilabad, Kumram Bheem Asifabad, Nirmal and Mancherial. It is a home to a host of wild animals including tigers, leopards, wolves, wild dogs, spotted deer, wild cats, Indian gaurs, foxes, blue bulls, wild pigs, mongooses, Sambar deer, etc.

Principal Chief Conservator Forests RM Dobriyal, Special secretary of the forest department A Shanti Kumari, PCCF (Campa) Lokesh Jaishwal, Field Director of KTR CP Vinod Kumar and many others were present.