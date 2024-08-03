Minister Thummala Nageswar Rao calls for strengthening seed production facilities

File photo of Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao

Hyderabad: Calling for due focus on twin areas – strengthening seed production facilities and incorporating modern technology in agriculture, Agriculture Minister Thummala Nageswar Rao said on Saturday that every initiative from the government should help enhance crop yields and overall agricultural productivity.

Reviewing the activities of the departments of marketing, cooperation and textiles, he wanted production of quality seed not only for cultivation of paddy, but other crops as well. Officials of the State Seeds Development Corporation appraised him that in all 5700 farmers were involved in the seed production programme across the State. All of them were able to meet the seed certification standards. The seed supply and distribution were as being handled by the primary agriculture cooperatives besides the DCMS.

He said the warehousing facilities should be utilised up to 100 percent of their capacity. Actions should be taken to protect all government lands in possession of the department concerned. Minister said the Khammam agriculture market yard has a storage capacity of about 72,000 bags and with modernization, the capacity can be enhanced to 1.37 lakh bags. Besides this, another 1.20 lakh bags can be stored in the open areas.