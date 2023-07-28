Minister visits flood-affected areas in Hanamkonda

The relief efforts were facilitated using helicopters ensuring timely aid to those in need.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:21 PM, Fri - 28 July 23

Hanamkonda: Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao expressed concern over the extensive damage caused by heavy rains in the state, particularly in the erstwhile Warangal district.

He along with Wardhannapet MLA Aroori Ramesh and District Collector Sikta Patnaik visited flood-hit localities including Parimala Colony and Jawahar Nagar in the city on Friday. He oversaw the distribution of essential supplies, including food parcels, water and medicine.

He said the State government was providing relief to those stranded in the flood-hit areas in Mulugu and Bhadradri-Kothagudem districts.

He also visited the Mamnoor airport from where essentials are sent to Kondai, Eturnagaram and Bhadrachalam areas.

