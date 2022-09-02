Minor girl raped by two boys in Mancherial

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:17 PM, Fri - 2 September 22

(Representational Image) In shocking incident, a minor girl was allegedly raped by two boys when she was fetching drinking water from a borewell at Jankapur village in Kannepalli mandal on Wednesday.

The incident came to light on Friday. It was yet to be ascertained that whether accused boys were majors or minors. Kannepalli police said that the victim was a 14-year-old girl and class IX student belonging to Jankapur. The accused persons were also from the similar village. They were absconding following the incident.

The girl was sexually assaulted by the two when she was on her way to bring drinking water from a borewell. She disclosed the heinous crime to her parents on Friday.

The parents in turn lodged a complaint with police. The girl was admitted to a hospital for medical examination. A case was registered and investigations were taken up.