Mir Alam Mandi to be restored back to its past glory

Taking to microblogging site Twitter on Sunday, MA&UD, Special Chief Secretary, Arvind Kumar, said that, the works related to the Nizam Era market will start in January 2023.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:03 PM, Sun - 11 December 22

Hyderabad: Mir Alam Mandi, which is considered to be the oldest markets in Hyderabad, is all set to regain its past glory. The initiative of restoring the historic market in the Old City of Hyderabad will be taken up by the Telangana government at an estimated cost of Rs.16. 14 crore.

Taking to microblogging site Twitter on Sunday, Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD), Special Chief Secretary, Arvind Kumar, said that, the works related to the Nizam Era market will start in January 2023.

Also Read This tiny shop in Hyderabad is continuing century-old legacy

“#MirAlamMandi, the oldest market is all set to get the makeover at Rs. 16.14crs, the Nizam era market will be rebuilt and restored to its original grandeur; adding underground drain, paving and LED lighting. Tenders with COT & works likely to commence in Jan 2023,” he tweeted