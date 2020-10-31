Mispotrayal of Kumram Bheem wouldn’t be tolerated: Adilabad MP

Soyam Bapu Rao once again raised objections to the portrayal of Bheem’s character in a skull cap as shown in the recent teaser of the fictional film RRR

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Adilabad Member of Parliament Soyam Bapu Rao has warned that the adivasis would burn movie theatres if the tribal legend Kumram Bheem was inappropriately portrayed in the film, titled RRR. He once again raised objections to the portrayal of Bheem’s character in a skull cap as shown in the recent teaser of the fictional film.

Speaking to pressmen after paying floral tributes to the tribal martyr Bheem at Jodeghat, Bapu Rao expressed anguish over the director of the movie SS Rajamouli for depicting the legend in a typical look belonging to a section. “It is not right for the director to show in the attire sported predominantly by a community which actually killed Bheem,” he remarked.

The MP said that entire ethnic tribes were opposing the portrayal and they would raise the banner of revolt against the movie if it was released in the similar way shown in the teaser. He threatened to set the cinema halls on fire if the movie hits screens. He added that they would intensify a stir against it. It may be recalled that he made similar harsh remarks against the movie recently.

