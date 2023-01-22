Mission Bhagiratha water to every home in Ameenpur: Patancheru MLA

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:56 PM, Sun - 22 January 23

Patancheru MLA Gudem Mahipal Reddy is inaugurating drinking water supply in Mallikarjuna Nagar under Ameenpur Municipality on Sunday.

Sangareddy: Patancheru MLA Gudem Mahipal Reddy said efforts were on to provide drinking water to every home in Ameenpur Municipality under the Mission Bhagiratha scheme.

Speaking after inaugurating newly-laid pipelines at Sri Mallikarjuna Hills in Beeramguda under Ameenpur Municipality on Sunday, the MLA said pipelines were being laid to meet drinking water needs of all newly developed colonies. Ameenpur Municipality is fast growing, he said, adding that the State government was committed to providing all infrastructure in new colonies.

With the objective of supply drinking water every day, he said two massive reservoirs were being constructed in the town and would be completed shortly. Chairman Tummala Panduranga Reddy, Vice-chairman Nandaram Narsimha Goud and others were present.