MLA Ramanna thanks CM KCR for agriculture college in Adilabad

Ramanna said the government was showing special interest to develop the district known for its backwardness

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:47 PM, Sun - 2 April 23

Adilabad: MLA Jogu Ramanna thanked Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and Municipal Administration and Urban Development minister K t Rama Rao for sanctioning an agriculture college to Adilabad district.

In a statement, Ramanna said the government was showing special interest to develop the district known for its backwardness.

The Academic Council of Prof Jayashankar Telangana State Agriculture University had adopted a resolution giving its nod to establish the institution from this academic year.

He said local students would be able to pursue various agriculture courses with the help of the facility.