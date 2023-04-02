MLA Ramanna thanks CM KCR for agriculture college in Adilabad

Ramanna said the government was showing special interest to develop the district known for its backwardness
Adilabad: MLA Jogu Ramanna thanked Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and Municipal Administration and Urban Development minister K t Rama Rao for sanctioning an agriculture college to Adilabad district.
In a statement, Ramanna said the government was showing special interest to develop the district known for its backwardness.
The Academic Council of Prof Jayashankar Telangana State Agriculture University had adopted a resolution giving its nod to establish the institution from this academic year.
He said local students would be able to pursue various agriculture courses with the help of the facility.