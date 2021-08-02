MLA Vinay Bhaskar pays surprise visit to govt hospital

MLA visited the Govt Maternity Hospital and noticed that the Hospital Superintendent Dr Rama Sarala Devi was not present at the hospital though she had ‘signed’ in the attendance register

By | Published: 10:55 pm

Warangal Urban: Government Chief Whip and Warangal West MLA Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar has expressed anger over the absenteeism among the doctors and staff of the Government Maternity Hospital here in Hanamkonda.

During a surprise visit to the hospital here on Monday, he noticed that the Hospital Superintendent Dr Rama Sarala Devi was not present at the hospital though she had ‘signed’ in the attendance register.

“Doctors and nursing staff should be available round the clock at the Government Maternity Hospital for the benefit of the patients. It is not right to be off the duty,” he said while speaking to the Resident Medical Officer (RMO).

As a part of the visit, the MLA interacted with the patients in the hospital and inquired about their health conditions as well as the facilities available at the hospital and how the medical staff was working.

Later, the Chief Whip said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was striving to provide better medical facilities along with the KCR kits and other schemes.

“The CM is trying to provide medical care to all the poor on part with the corporate treatment,” he added.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .