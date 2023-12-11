Former MP Vinod Kumar demands action against Congress activists for defacement of MLA camp offices

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:23 PM, Mon - 11 December 23

Hyderabad: Former MP B Vinod Kumar on Monday took a strong objection to the defacement of the MLA camp offices in various Assembly constituencies across Telangana. He accused the Congress activists of resorting to these attacks and urged Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to initiate necessary action against the assailants.

“Without any common sense that these are public properties and will be occupied by the newly elected MLAs, the Congress activists are destroying the legislators’ camp offices. Criminal cases should be registered against these assailants. We also demand that these plaques are restored immediately,” he said.

For the last a couple of days, a few incidents are being reported where some Congress activists are attacking the camp office-cum-residences of the local MLAs and destroying the plaques comprising the names of former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and other BRS leaders on the occasion of the building inauguration. The camp office-cum-residences for all MLAs were constructed by the previous BRS government in all 119 constituencies.

Accompanied by former MLAs D Vinay Bhaskar and Guvvala Balaraju at Telangana Bhavan, Vinod Kumar said both the former legislators were vacating their respective camp offices in Hanamkonda and Atchampet when the Congress activists stormed into the premises and tried to ransack them. Armed with hammers, they broke down the plaques and destroyed parts of these buildings. He reminded that none of the political parties resorted to such attacks in the past and doubted if the Chief Minister is aware of them.