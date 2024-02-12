MLC Kavitha objects appointment of AP natives in Telangana govt jobs

She raised the issue during special mention in the Telangana Legislative Council on Monday and demanded for immediate action in this regard

12 February 2024

Photo: Screen-grabbed from X

Hyderabad: BRS MLC K Kavitha objected to appointment of a native of Andhra Pradesh in the jobs meant for people of Telangana under compassionate appointment. She raised the issue during special mention in the State Legislative Council on Monday and demanded for immediate action in this regard.

Speaking on the occasion, Kavitha stated that Telangana State was formed to ensure government jobs for locals and accordingly, laws were also enacted by the previous BRS government. However, under the new Congress regime, A Raghunath Reddy who is son of A Rami Reddy and a native of Kurnool in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, was given a job in the Municipal Administration and Urban Development department under compassionate grounds using an old government order.

Responding to her, Health Minister C Damodara Rajanarasimha clarified that the State government would take any decision as per the existing laws. However, he assured to look into the issue and take necessary action, if needed.