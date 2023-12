MLC Kavitha visits ailing Komatireddy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:12 PM, Wed - 13 December 23

Hyderabad: BRS MLC K Kavitha on Wednesday visited Minister for Roads and Buildings Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, who has been admitted to Yashoda Hospital due to illness.

She inquired with doctors about Venkat Reddy’s health condition. Kavitha also wished the minister a speedy recovery.