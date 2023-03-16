MLC Polls: Counting begins in Hyderabad’s Saroornagar stadium

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:15 PM, Thu - 16 March 23

Hyderabad: The counting of votes polled in the Mahabubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad Teachers Constituency election that was held on Monday is under progress at the Saroornagar stadium here amidst heavy security.

The counting exercise began at around 8 am. Initially, the ballots were segmented into bundles and the first round of counting is in progress.

The polling for the Mahabubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad Teachers Constituency was held on March 13, with about 29,720 voters enrolled spread over nine districts in the constituency. The poll percentage recorded was 90.40 percent.

Arrangements have been made to count ballots in three shifts. Seating arrangements for counting staff have been made in such a manner that maximum transparency is ensured.

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Vikas Raj, who visited the Saroornagar Stadium on Wednesday to inspect the arrangements, said all measures were in place to guarantee a smooth and fair counting process.