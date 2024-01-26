MLCs in Governor quota: BRS questions Tamilisai’s biased approach

26 January 2024

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has questioned the propriety behind the decision of the Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan in clearing the name of M Kodandaram to consider for nomination as the member of the State Legislative Council under the Governor’s quota.

Speakaing after unfurling the tri-colour at the Telangana Bhavan on Friday, the BRS working president K. T Rama Rao said people of the State were watchful of what he termed as the “biased approach” of the governor, especially when key issues came up for her discretion. Having rejected the candidature of Dasoju Sravan, who fought for statehood, and even that of Satyanarayana, a social activist from Erukala community on the basis of their political connections for the nomination as MLCs under the governor’s quota, how ccould she ignore the political affiliations in respect of M Kodandaram, president of TJS for the same purpose, he queried.

Quoting media reports, he said Kodandaram’s name was being considered by the Governor for nomination as MLC, K T Rama Rao said the Governor appeared to be responding promptly on the government letter for nomination of Kodandaram as an MLC. The governor owed an explanation to the public as to why the nominations of Dasoju Sravan and Satyanarayana were rejected. He stressed that the Raj Bhavan was functioning with the money of the people of Telangana. The Governor was now answerable to the people of Telangana and not to the Chief Minister.

He also wanted to know whether the rejection of nominations of Dasoju Saravan and Satyanarayana had anything to do with the strengthening bonds of the Congress and the BJP in the State. He said that the BRS was against the appointment of the special in-charges in the place of the elected sarpanches. The sarpanches had lost much of their tenure due to the pandemic. Questioning the separate elections held for the two MLC posts, he said it was allowed after Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s meeting with union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Simultaneous elections for the MLC posts would have benefited the BRS in winning one of them. The BJP is making all-out efforts for promoting the Congress party in the State. BJP leader Bandi Sanjay’s recent call for ending fighting between the BJP and Congress was a pointer to the clandestine understanding between the two national parties in Telangana, he said.