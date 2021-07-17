Mock drill on flood response held at Parnasala in Kothagudem

The NDRF personnel as specialised disaster responders, made a presentation on flood response, rescue, evacuation and first aid to people caught in floods to educate the locals.

Kothagudem: National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) rescue team and personnel from government departments have conducted a mock drill on flood rescue operations at Parnasala in Dummugudem mandal the district on Saturday.

With the mock exercise conducted on the banks of river Godavari, the NDRF personnel as specialised disaster responders, made a presentation on flood response, rescue, evacuation and first aid to people caught in floods to educate the locals.

District Collector D Anudeep who attended the drill, said the mock exercise was conducted to check the disaster preparedness of different departments and agencies responsible for disaster management.

As the people living in the villages on the banks of the river were vulnerable to floods, it was essential to spread awareness among the public to build disaster resilience, check adequacy and efficacy of different stakeholders, he noted.

Through the practice of coordinated actions and synergising efforts of various emergency support functions at the district and village level the flood response could be effective on the occurrence of a real disaster situation, the Collector explained.

Taking previous experiences into account, arrangements related to resources, manpower, equipment, communication and systems were being made beforehand to save lives. As many as 13 rehabilitation centres have been set up, Anudeep said.

Health camps would be conducted at rehabilitation centres. The villagers would be informed about flood situations from time to time and they have to follow the district administration’s advice in the time of floods, he noted.

Additional Collector K Venkateshwarlu, DRO Ashok Chakravarthy, DRDO Madhusudhan Raju, District Welfare Officer Varalaksmi, Tribal Welfare deputy director Rama Devi and others were present.

