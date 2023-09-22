BRS activists thank KCR for sanctioning Rs 50 crore for Adilabad development

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:18 PM, Fri - 22 September 23

Adilabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) members thanked Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for sanctioning Rs 50 crore for development of Adilabad town.

They performed ksheerabhisekam to a flex poster of Rao here on Friday. The activists said that the town was already developed on many fronts.

They opined that it would further be grown with the help of the funds. They also thanked municipal administration and urban development minister KT Rama Rao and local MLA Jogu Ramanna for their role in the development of the district centre.

