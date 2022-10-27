Moinabad farm house operation: Three BJP agents produced before court

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:39 PM, Thu - 27 October 22

Hyderabad: The three persons, who were arrested by the police while acting on behalf of the BJP and caught at a farmhouse here trying to lure TRS MLAs, were produced before the Principal Special Judge for SPE and ACB Cases at his house in Gaddianaram on Thursday.

The three persons-Ramachandra Bharati alias Satish Sharma, native of Faridabad, Nanda Kumar, a businessman from Hyderabad, and Simhayaji Swamy of Tirupati – were caught from a farmhouse at Aziznagar, Moinabad by the Cyberabad police on Wednesday night. The TRS (BRS) legislators had passed on information to the police about the three and their efforts to lure them into the BJP.

In his complaint made to the Moinabad police, Tandur MLA Pilot Rohith Reddy said he was offered an amount of Rs.100 crore apart from Central government civil contract works and other prominent positions for monetary benefits for switching over to the BJP. He alleged that he was indirectly warned of criminal cases and raids by ED and the CBI if he did not join BJP.

Based on the complaint, the police booked a case under Sections 120-B, 171-B r/w 171-E 506 r/w 34 IPC & Sec 8 of Prevention of Corruption Act-1988 and shifted the detained persons from the farmhouse to the Shamshabad (rural) police station where they were questioned the whole day by top officials of Cyberabad police.

In the evening, their arrest was recorded and they were produced before the ACB Judge at Gaddianaram.