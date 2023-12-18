Moneylenders stall funeral of borrower’s father in Metpalli

Mon - 18 December 23

Jagtial: Private moneylenders allegedly prevented the funeral of the father of a borrower in Metpalli for about half an hour demanding the latter to repay his loan immediately. The incident on Sunday saw the moneylenders allowing him to go ahead with the last rites of his father only after getting a written assurance.

According to local people, a resident of Chaitnayanagar in Metpalli town, Pulluri Srikanth used to run private chits and reportedly borrowed about Rs 1.70 crore from different moneylenders. Unable to repay the huge amount, he is said to have fled from the town and was staying in Hyderabad.

However, Srikanth’s father died due to ill health on Saturday and he reached home on Sunday. Knowing about this, some private moneylenders rushed to his residence and prevented him from taking part in the last rites demanding repayment of the loan. He was allowed to take part in the final rites after getting a written assurance that he would clear the loan by selling his property at the earliest. The funeral was held later in the day.