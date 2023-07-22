Monsoon Regatta Sailing Championship: Ekalavya bags U-15 Optimist Class gold

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:30 PM, Sat - 22 July 23

Hyderabad: Ekalavya Batham won the gold medal in the Under-15 Optimist Boys event at the YAI Monsoon Regatta National Ranking Sailing Championship in Hyderabad on Saturday.

The Madhya Pradesh sailor won both the Monsoon Regatta Trophy and the SH Babu Memorial Trophy with a race to spare with Sharanya Jadhav and Ajay Gajji both from NBSC Goa following in silver and bronze positions in the event.

Meanwhile, Telangana sailor Deekshita Komaravelly continued to dominate in the Under-15 Optimist Girls event. The State girl continued at the top position with 52 points but had a tough time with Shagun Jha of MP, who is now within striking distance of 2 points in the fight for the gold medal.

The Telangana pair of Dharani Laveti and Vadla Mallesh are leading in the Under-19 International Class with MP duo of Naincy Rai and Aniraj Sendhav moving within two points of them at the second spot.

Results:

U-19 International Class: 1. Dharani Laveti-Vadla Mallesh (TS) (16 points), 2. Nancy Rai-Aniraj Sendhav (MP) (18), 3. Vidyanshi Mishra-Manish Sharma (MP) (25);

U-15 Optimist Class Boys: 1. Eklavya Batham (MP) (15), 2. Sharanya Yadav (NBSC Goa) (27), 3. Ajay Gajji (NBSC Goa) (39);

Girls: 1.Deekshita Komaravelly (TS) (52), 2. Shagun Jha (MP) (55), 3.Aarti Verma (CESC Maharashtra) (142).