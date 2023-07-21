Dharani-Mallesh duo consolidate top spot at Monsoon Regatta Sailing Championship

State sailors Dharani Laveti and Vadla Mallesh are all but set to clinch gold medal in the under-19 international class category

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:40 PM, Fri - 21 July 23

Dharani Laveti and crew Mallesh Vadla during their race at the Monsoon Regatta at the Hussain Sagar Lake, on Friday

Hyderabad: State sailors Dharani Laveti and Vadla Mallesh are all but set to clinch gold medal in the under-19 international class category after recording two more wickets on the fourth day of the races at the YAI Monsoon Regatta National Ranking Sailing Championship in Hyderabad on Friday.

Having recorded a hat-trick of victories, the two victories on Friday consolidated their lead at the top giving them a four-point advantage over second-placed duo of Nancy Rai and Aniraj Sendhav from MP.

In the Under-15 Optimist Class girls section, another Telangana sailor Deekshita Komaravelly is in the top place with 40 points ahead of Shagun Jha (47) and Shreya Krishna.

In the boys section, MP’s Ekalavya batham continued his impressive run to take top honours.

Results:

U-19 International Class: 1. Dharani Laveti/Vadla Mallesh (Telangana) (10 points); 2. Nancy Rai/Aniraj Sendhav (MP) (14), 3. Vidyanshi Mishra/Manish Sharma (MP) (27);

U-15 Optimist Class Boys: 1. Eklavya Batham (MP) (12), 2. Ajay Gajji (NBSC, Goa), 3. Sharanya Yadav (NBSC, Goa);

U-15 Optimist Class Girls: 1. Deekshita Komaravelly (TS) (40), 2. Shagun Jha (MP), (47), 3. Shreya Krishna (TN) (107).