Morning News: Ex-Navymen free from Qatar, Section 144 in Delhi, Bihar CM Nitish wins floor test

Today's Morning News includes: Qatar frees 8 ex-Navymen and seven return home, Section 144 in Delhi for a month ahead of ryots’ marc, etc.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 13 February 2024, 11:40 AM

Hyderabad: Morning News Today from Telangana Today brings you the rapid news highlights daily, from local to global, in the morning. Today’s Morning News includes: Qatar frees 8 ex-Navymen and seven return home, Section 144 in Delhi for a month ahead of ryots’ marc, Gave 1.5 times more jobs than earlier govt in 10 years: Modi, Nitish wins Bihar floor test, Hookah parlours banned in Telangana State, Medaram Jatara work on mini altars yet to pick up pace, SC to hear AP govt’s plea against Naidu’s bail on Feb 26, 12,300 Palestinian minors killed so far, Rahul ruled out of third Test against England, and India chase glory at BATC.