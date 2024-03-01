Morning News Today: Indian Army Missile, Solar Scheme for Households, Deepika-Ranveer First Child

By Telangana Today Published Date - 1 March 2024, 09:21 AM

Morning News Today from Telangana Today brings you the rapid news highlights daily, from local to global, in the morning. Today’s Morning News includes: Army conducts anti-tank guided missile firing exercise, Solar scheme for 1 crore households, Over 100 killed in Israeli strike, Putin warns West of nuke war, Newly elected Pak lawmakers sworn in and Shehbaz to take oath as PM tomorrow, Notification for 11,062 teacher posts released, KTR dares Revanth to one-on-one LS fight, TSRTC earns Rs 3.41 cr from Medaram jatara, Rahul ruled out of fifth Test and Bumrah returns, and Deepika-Ranveer expecting first child.