MoS Jitendra Singh inaugurates training programme for Kendriya Bhandar officials designed by IIM Raipur

Published Date - 06:51 PM, Fri - 22 September 23

New Delhi: Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh inaugurated a landmark training programme designed for Kendriya Bhandar Officials by the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Raipur on Friday.

Speaking at the event, Singh lauded the efforts of the government organisation for investing in the growth and professionalism of their workforce.

“I commend Kendriya Bhandar’s dedication to employee development through this historic collaboration with IIM, Raipur. It is a significant milestone and a shining example of a government organisation investing in the growth and professionalism of its workforce. Under the leadership of Dr Mukesh Kumar, Kendriya Bhandar has achieved many milestones and shall continue to achieve many more,” said Jitendra Singh.

Dr Mukesh Kumar, Managing Director of Kendriya Bhandar, said, “I strongly believe that investing in our employees is an investment in the future of Kendriya Bhandar. Partnering with IIM Raipur for this training programme is a testament to our commitment to excellence and continuous effort in serving the nation.” He praised Jitendra Singh’s support to Kendriya Bhandar, and thanked Ram Kumar Kakkani, Director, IIM, Raipur for his cooperation in helping Kendriya Bhandar achieve new heights.

Pawan Kumar, Chairman, Kendriya Bhandar appreciated the encouragement, and vision that Kendriya Bhandar has received from Jitendra Singh in up-skilling its workforce and said that this has been a great motivation for the entire Kendriya Bhandar family.

This training programme, the first of its kind by any government organisation in Bharat, is an important step by Kendriya Bhandar to improve the skills of all its employees and to keep up with changing times.

With the inauguration of the training programme, Kendriya Bhandar and IIM Raipur have jointly ventured into helping the public sector grow, become more creative, and do excellent work. This collaboration is expected to set a precedence for other government organizations in India to follow.