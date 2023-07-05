Most of BJP leaders are fence sitters: Medak MP

Duddeda Suguna, who is a key BJP leader in the 19th ward of the Municipality, has joined BRS in the presence of Reddy.

Siddipet: Several women of Dubbaka town, who were associated with the BJP earlier, have joined in Bharata Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in the presence of party district President and Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy on Wednesday.

Later, he felicitated 13 10th-class students of Dubbakaa, who got admission to IIIT-Basara, Speaking to news reporters, the MP said that the people of India will dethrone BJP from power in the coming elections.

Later, he felicitated 13 10th-class students of Dubbakaa, who got admission to IIIT-Basara, Speaking to news reporters, the MP said that the people of India will dethrone BJP from power in the coming elections.

Stating that there was confusion prevailing in Telangana BJP, Reddy maintained that the behaviour of BJP leaders left the cadre and people in confusion.

He has said that any leader of the BJP can join any party. The MP has said Dubbaka MLA M Raghunandan Rao had won the previous elections by making false promises. However, he said that the people of Telangana had a clear idea under whose leadership the State will progress in the right direction.