Mother-daughter duo felicitated for foiling armed robbery at Begumpet

The heroic incident of Amita Mehot and her daughter unfolded on Thursday in Begumpet and dramatic footage from the scene emerged, depicting the intense confrontation.

By Mitu David Published Date - 22 March 2024, 05:32 PM

Hyderabad: The mother and daughter duo, who in a remarkable display of bravery and quick thinking thwarted an armed robbery at their house in Begumpet, were felicitated by North Zone Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Rohini Priyadarshini and police officials on Friday.

The footage reveals the duo’s fearless act as they boldly confronted the robbers who had forcibly entered their home. A physical altercation ensued as they fiercely struggled to overpower the intruder. Unfazed by the threat of a country-made weapon, the mother courageously wrested it from the robber, compelling him to retreat and revealing his identity concealed under a helmet.

The altercation persisted until the perpetrator was driven out of the house. Meanwhile, another accomplice inside the house was apprehended by locals while attempting to flee.

According to police reports, the perpetrators masqueraded as delivery personnel to gain entry into a residence in Paigah Colony. Upon entry, they brandished a country-made weapon and a knife, terrorizing the women present.

DCP Rohini Priyadarshini commended the bravery and quick thinking exhibited by the mother-daughter duo, commending their prompt action in apprehending the culprits.

Thanks to their courageous intervention and the swift response from the community, the potential robbers were apprehended by the vigilant Begumpet police. Authorities are currently investigating whether the accused individuals have prior criminal records.