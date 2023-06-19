Mother kills twins, dies by suicide in Secunderabad

The woman, identified as Soundarya, killed her twin children Nitya and Nidarsh by pushing them from the eighth floor in Secunderabad.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:18 PM, Mon - 19 June 23

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident of murder-suicide, a woman from Bansilalpet, Secunderabad killed her twin children and later died by suicide on Monday.

The woman, identified as Soundarya, killed her twin children Nitya and Nidarsh by pushing them from the eighth floor of a multistoried 2BHK apartment complex in Bansilalpet, Secunderabad. Later, the woman died by suicide by jumping from the same building.

Under the impact of the fall, all the three victims suffered grievous injuries and died on the spot.

According to the police, the woman is suspected to have taken the extreme measure due to dowry harassment from her husband and in-laws. A case has been registered and police are investigating.